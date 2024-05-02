Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Trading Up 4.5%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 5,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.
