Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Akero Therapeutics by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 10.8% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $20.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 29.27 and a current ratio of 29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -0.38. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 591,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 75,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $2,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 591,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,439,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,646 shares of company stock worth $3,319,877. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

