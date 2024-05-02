Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading 0.5% Higher

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.22. 629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Alger 35 ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alger 35 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger 35 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 42.67% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Alger 35 ETF

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

