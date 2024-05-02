Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.21 and last traded at $15.49. Approximately 5,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 8,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.83 and a beta of 1.34.

About Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF

The Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (FRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell Midcap Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to US mid-cap companies with growth characteristics. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FRTY was launched on Feb 26, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

