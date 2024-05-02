Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $425.59 million for the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%.

Shares of AENT opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Alliance Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.43.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

