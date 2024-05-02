Altamira Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTO) Trading 3.2% Higher

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.62. 132,345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 942,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 829,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 11.86% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

