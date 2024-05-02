Altus Power (AMPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Altus Power has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts expect Altus Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMPS opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $613.26 million, a PE ratio of -56.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton purchased 12,500 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,894,603 shares in the company, valued at $56,856,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,673 shares of company stock valued at $307,748 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMPS shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

