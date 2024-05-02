Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $179.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.15 and a 12 month high of $189.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,811,286. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

