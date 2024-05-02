AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $3,957,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 29.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 314,486 shares during the last quarter. RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $2,068,000. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 29.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 55,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 101.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 84,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 42,440 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

