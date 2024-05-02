AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Trading 0.9% Higher

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23. Approximately 1,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 1,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

AMMO Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.59.

AMMO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

