AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,361,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,578,000 after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,899 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

View Our Latest Report on AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

AMN opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.20. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.