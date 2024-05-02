Amprius Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMPX)

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amprius Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amprius Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.74% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMPX. Roth Mkm began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMPX

Amprius Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Institutional Trading of Amprius Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amprius Technologies by 2,623.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amprius Technologies

In related news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amprius Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.