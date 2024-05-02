Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $143.00

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.80) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.80). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.80), with a volume of 90,727 shares trading hands.
Amryt Pharma Stock Down 11.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £457.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 143.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amryt Pharma
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.