Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

4/18/2024 – Johnson & Johnson was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $169.00.

4/17/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $181.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $167.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $151.16 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $364.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 45.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

