Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,280 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 39,778 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Antero Resources worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Shares of AR opened at $32.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 163.30 and a beta of 3.30. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 477,280 shares of company stock worth $12,490,305. 5.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

