Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APLE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $14.85 on Thursday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

