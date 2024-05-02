Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Apple by 70.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 27.7% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

