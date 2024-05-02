Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $9,954,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,457,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $858,115,000 after purchasing an additional 62,246 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 36,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 113,827 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.63. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.07 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $9,262,139.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.