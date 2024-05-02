Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Cut by Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,254 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,214 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 9.6% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 204,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 37,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 176,605 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $169.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.38 and its 200-day moving average is $181.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $199.62.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock valued at $63,653,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

