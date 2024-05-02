Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ABR opened at $12.97 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 36.02, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

