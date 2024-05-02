Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $95.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average of $84.56. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $69.05 and a one year high of $96.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares in the company, valued at $19,399,009.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares in the company, valued at $29,408,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,689 shares of company stock worth $11,872,217 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.