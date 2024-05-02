Archer Aviation (ACHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Archer Aviation to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). On average, analysts expect Archer Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACHR opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.43. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares in the company, valued at $175,095,807.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

