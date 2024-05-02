Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.99. 56,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 186,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.87.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Arizona Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99.

In other news, Director Marc Magellan Pais sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total transaction of C$185,000.00.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

