Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $388.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $29.66.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.29 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 226.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 136.6% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

