Asante Gold (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Shares Down 1.8%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88. Approximately 2,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.01.
About Asante Gold
Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.
