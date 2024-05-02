Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Trading Up 1.2%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.49. 300,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,175,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Assure Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.