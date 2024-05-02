Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.02. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

