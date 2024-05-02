Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,300 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 164.6% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYF opened at $53.06 on Thursday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $54.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

