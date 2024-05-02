Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 5,687 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,241.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBA. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $116,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

