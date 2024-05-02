Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $101.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

