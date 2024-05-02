Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 426,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 11.7% in the third quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBRT. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT opened at $12.95 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Franklin BSP Realty Trust had a net margin of 53.82% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $53.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.58%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

