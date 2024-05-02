Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,999,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,840,000 after buying an additional 1,683,316 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $12,689,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 41.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 537,419 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 29.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,562,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 359,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter valued at about $5,608,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Equity Commonwealth news, CAO Andrew Levy sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $45,072.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,126.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $21.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.94.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

