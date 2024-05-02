Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. Johns Hopkins University lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,830,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,202,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,953,000. Finally, Globe Life Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Globe Life Inc. now owns 233,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $74.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.12. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

