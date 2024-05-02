Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Edison International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIX opened at $71.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 136.84%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

