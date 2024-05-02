Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Snap-on by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,584,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at $957,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $14,089,523. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNA stock opened at $267.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.13. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $247.68 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

