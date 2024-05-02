Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 370.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,498 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 204,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $113,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.63. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.