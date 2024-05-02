Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $62,778,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 57,285.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 700,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after purchasing an additional 698,884 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,555,000. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,850,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $104.04 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.