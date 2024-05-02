Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,553 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 37.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth $41,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BHP Group stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
