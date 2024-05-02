Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total value of $2,093,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,391,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 20,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.69, for a total transaction of $2,093,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,391,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $105.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. Analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

