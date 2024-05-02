Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Block alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Block by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in Block by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Block Price Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $66.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 429.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.57.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.63%. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.