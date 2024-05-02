Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $82.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

