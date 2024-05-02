Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,202,000. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 197,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $192,857.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $993,717.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 7,673 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,270,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,208 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,268.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 1,219 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $192,857.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,717.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock worth $2,197,891. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $151.15 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $176.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.94% and a net margin of 9.24%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

