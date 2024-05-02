Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $830.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $831.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $810.53. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12 month low of $584.69 and a 12 month high of $961.91.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.