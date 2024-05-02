Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd increased its position in Datadog by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datadog by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $126.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.20 and a 200-day moving average of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,053.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.00 and a 52-week high of $138.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 33,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $4,283,128.38. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 294,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,804,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

