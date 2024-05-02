Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $188.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

