Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 156.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.27% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,275,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 331.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 912,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 700,704 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 907,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 231,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 137,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 553.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 121,549 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $37.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The company has a market cap of $616.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

