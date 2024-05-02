Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 20,671 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUC. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 166,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 395,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 76,087 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 17.6% during the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,541,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 529,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 93.2% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,874,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUC stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

