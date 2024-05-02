Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,961 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after buying an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,172,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,151,000 after buying an additional 37,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Generac by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 673,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,372,000 after buying an additional 55,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 42.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 194,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $127.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.77. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

