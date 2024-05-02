Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,968 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 177.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 31.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 46.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 37.6% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.67.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $138.70 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average is $138.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.05 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

