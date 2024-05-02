Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,365 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KXI. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 64,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

KXI stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $64.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.72 million, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

